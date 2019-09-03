3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined While Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Increased by $362,250 Its Position; As Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Market Value Rose, Holder Haverford Trust Company Lowered Its Position

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 100,737 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93M, up from 98,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $158.1. About 424,479 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Appoints Michael Roman CEO, Inge Thulin to Become Executive Chairman; 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals – Science is Underappreciated; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Haverford Trust Company decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 21.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Trust Company sold 45,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 164,505 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.95M, down from 209,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Trust Company who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $45.77. About 4.93M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve Amer Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 64.9% VS TARGET 60%-61%; 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES INC TTI.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.5 FROM $5; 14/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Rate Forecasts as of March 14 (Table); 19/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO PLAN $1B FINE FOR WELLS FARGO: WASH. POST; 29/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Asset Management Expands Multi-Asset Solutions Team; 14/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO RATE STRATEGIST MIKE SCHUMACHER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in WEC Energy; 18/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Struggles to Distance Itself from Crises (Audio)

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 11,373 shares to 250,586 shares, valued at $12.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL) by 6,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,877 shares, and cut its stake in Bio (NASDAQ:TECH).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16B for 9.62 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4.

Haverford Trust Company, which manages about $5.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond E (FLOT) by 33,243 shares to 721,266 shares, valued at $36.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).