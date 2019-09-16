3M Co (MMM) Shareholder White Pine Capital Cut Its Holding by $440,285 as Stock Value Declined; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Rose, Holder Neville Rodie & Shaw Boosted Holding

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 2,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 157,538 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.31M, down from 160,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 3,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 37,933 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26 million, up from 34,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40 million shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56 million and $267.95 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infusystem Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:INFU) by 93,420 shares to 494,670 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating (EFR) by 30,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Ferro Corp (NYSE:FOE).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $944.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 59,009 shares to 515,197 shares, valued at $39.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 58,015 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,280 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).