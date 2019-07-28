3M Co. (MMM) Shareholder Tower Bridge Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $330.37 Million as Share Value Declined; Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company Holding in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Increased by $2.15 Million as Stock Value Rose

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in 3M Co. (MMM) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 1,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,453 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34 billion, down from 85,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in 3M Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.02M shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2000% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $175.07. About 6.85 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA NVDA.O LAUNCHES DRIVE CONSTELLATION, CLOUD-BASED SELF-DRIVING CAR SIMULATOR; 12/04/2018 – Steve Feffer: $AMD $NVDA [Rumor] AMD Navi Mainstream GPU to Have GTX 1080 Class Performance, Nextgen Architecture is The “; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia is suspending its self-driving testing after Uber’s fatal crash; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS CHANNEL PRICES FOR GPUS BEGINNING TO NORMALIZE; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Good Year Looks Even Better as AI, Games Fuel Sales; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 3,123 shares valued at $624,295 was made by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. $3.22 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. The insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63M. Shares for $1.77M were sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. 4,681 shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C, worth $942,450 on Thursday, February 7. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $176,260.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lau Associates Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.67% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 9,702 were reported by Cypress Asset Management Tx. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 9,520 shares. Cincinnati has 189,000 shares. Invest Services Of America invested 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 82,706 are held by Amalgamated Bancorp. Mcf Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 43,101 are owned by Scotia Cap. 18,358 were reported by Sigma Investment Counselors. 196,942 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability. Crestwood Advisors Grp Limited Co reported 91,230 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.54% or 116,027 shares in its portfolio. Alley Ltd Llc invested 1.64% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 546,159 shares. Cap Mgmt Assoc has 2,075 shares.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $861.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A T & T Inc (New) (NYSE:T) by 16,853 shares to 201,761 shares, valued at $6.33 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 25,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).