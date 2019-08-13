3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Trimmed Its Holding as Share Value Declined; Aviance Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake in Honeywell International (HON) by $300,510 as Shares Rose

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 13,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 17,222 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 31,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $166.72. About 738,222 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON) by 31.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 1,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 4,050 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $644,000, down from 5,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $169.15. About 1.17M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Greg Lewis As New CFO, Effective Aug. 3 — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 30/04/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Honeywell; 09/03/2018 – lntellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Nj Div Advantage Muni Fund (NXJ) by 28,931 shares to 59,080 shares, valued at $818,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 100,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has 0.07% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 40,527 shares. First Manhattan Communication holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.71M shares. Fire stated it has 38,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.61% or 775,509 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In reported 9,619 shares. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 7,127 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 75,000 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 13,747 shares. Carderock Cap accumulated 32,386 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% stake. Citigroup Incorporated reported 985,248 shares. Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Com accumulated 25,226 shares. Front Barnett Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,904 shares. Vestor Limited Liability Company holds 2% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 68,896 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.04 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Main Street Rech Limited Liability Co has invested 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fayerweather Charles reported 3.7% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Eaton Vance owns 989,025 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mngmt Ltd accumulated 145,416 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability reported 250 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.28% or 10,505 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 35,714 shares. Middleton And Com Incorporated Ma has invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hl Financial Services Limited Liability reported 187,100 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.17% or 67,000 shares. Bankshares has 3,750 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Llc invested 0.84% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tru Of Vermont invested in 108,588 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 385,705 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has invested 0.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12,611 shares to 171,620 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 16.09 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.