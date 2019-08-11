3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Declined; Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holder Electron Capital Partners Lowered Its Position by $1.15 Million

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 56,279 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, down from 61,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $249.41. About 311,095 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Related to Bluegrass Deal Calls for Quarry Divestitures

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 13,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 17,222 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 31,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $163.47. About 1.50M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.78 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7,984 shares to 9,702 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core Total Bond Etf (IUSB) by 23,040 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Etfis Ser Tr I Virtus Newfleet.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 303,982 shares to 809,163 shares, valued at $42.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 807,596 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

