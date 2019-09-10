3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Decreased Holding; Centene Corp. (CNC) Holder Timessquare Capital Management Has Increased Position

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp. (CNC) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 132,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.43 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 5.13 million shares traded or 4.40% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CENTENE’S SR DEBT RATINGS TO Ba1, REFLECTING; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 13,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 17,222 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 31,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $165.94. About 2.70 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey)

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35 billion and $12.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 173,500 shares to 387,797 shares, valued at $22.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Game Techno by 1.14M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen & Hamilton Inc (NYSE:BAH).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 4,458 shares to 47,854 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total International S (VXUS) by 158,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 876,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45B for 16.21 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

