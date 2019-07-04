3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Cut Stake by $2.89 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Stock Rose, Holder Sather Financial Group Decreased Its Position by $414,855

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 45.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 2,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,669 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $506,000, down from 4,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $212.81. About 1.93M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 11/05/2018 – London bans junk food ads on public transport to fight child obesity; 14/03/2018 – MCD INVESTOR CONFERENCE ENDS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 19/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CORP MCD.N AND U.S. LABOR BOARD PROPOSE SETTLEMENT IN CASE ALLEGING THE COMPANY IS LIABLE FOR LABOR LAW VIOLATIONS BY FRANCHISEES; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-U.S. sanctions encourage McDonald’s to cook up Russian fries; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 19/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 13,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,222 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 31,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 947,057 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.79 BLN RUPEES VS 6.48 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “2 Dividend Stocks to Buy That Are Better Than 3M Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 07, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “3M Co. (MMM) and LG-Innotek Complete Patent License Agreement for 3M’s Metal Mesh Technology – StreetInsider.com” published on June 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Reports Acquisition of Gas and Flame Detection Business from 3M Co. (MMM) for $230M – StreetInsider.com” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 5 Worst Dow Jones Stocks So Far in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Crazy Stuff That Happens To A Stock Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. 13,499 shares valued at $2.70M were sold by THULIN INGE G on Wednesday, January 30. $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bushman Julie L. $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. 8,906 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.77 million were sold by Vale Michael G.. $1.63M worth of stock was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $1.19M were sold by Lindekugel Jon T.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 537 shares to 7,787 shares, valued at $9.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 8,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 21.44 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi holds 0.04% or 1,460 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Advsr Lc has 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Carderock Capital Mngmt holds 0.13% or 1,517 shares. Acg Wealth reported 244,044 shares stake. Geode Cap Management Lc invested 0.45% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ally Fin Inc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 18,000 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Incorporated invested 2.72% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hsbc Hldgs Public Llc holds 671,812 shares. Dodge & Cox owns 16,371 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Woodstock has invested 1.76% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sns Finance Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 30,712 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia Trust reported 1.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd invested 1.63% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Groesbeck Invest Management Corporation Nj owns 4,320 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Weatherstone has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Pa has 1.82% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Samlyn Lc reported 261,064 shares stake. Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 317,894 shares or 1% of all its holdings. America First Investment Advsr Lc accumulated 1,661 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Macquarie Gru owns 42,232 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma reported 4,577 shares. Jnba Advsr owns 6,672 shares. The Texas-based Smith Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated LP has invested 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Co Ny reported 0.65% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bath Savings Trust reported 40,530 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Co Ltd Co holds 0.1% or 9,920 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Incorporated reported 4,661 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 69,300 shares. Excalibur Mgmt Corporation reported 1,346 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa invested 3.32% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “McDonald’s Q1 Earnings Beat Lifts Stock – Benzinga” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy McDonald’s For Trade War Protection – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Consumer Stocks To Buy Right Now, According To Quantamize – Benzinga” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,619 shares to 262,377 shares, valued at $52.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.