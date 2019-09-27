3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Sfe Investment Counsel Lowered Stake; Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding Has Increased by Aviva Plc

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 4,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 411,779 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.60 million, up from 407,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $197.93. About 1.41 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – DOD: Raytheon Unit Gets $523.1 Million Fixed-Price Incentive Modification; 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 29/05/2018 – Raytheon recognized as a leading cybersecurity company on Cybersecurity Ventures Top 500 list; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511M AIR FORCE CONTRACT FOR RADAR; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 76.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 7,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2,205 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, down from 9,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $163.83. About 2.65 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 12/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Survey); 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN), Hanwha Systems partner to upgrade Identification Friend or Foe systems – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Raytheon names Jim Ullmann 2019 Air Traffic Controller of the Year – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “U.S. Navy modifies Raytheon contract in Largo by $52.9 million – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Defense contractor expects to hire hundreds for software and aerospace work in Colorado – Denver Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V by 19,347 shares to 46,674 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 144,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,583 shares, and cut its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability reported 3.02 million shares. Citadel Advisors stated it has 989,373 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Zwj Investment Counsel reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Notis invested 0.17% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 1,991 are owned by Sequoia Fin Advsr Lc. Jacobs & Ca has 7,696 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 27,500 were accumulated by Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Lc. Iberiabank Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 12,242 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company Ny invested in 0.03% or 1,640 shares. Brick And Kyle has invested 3.5% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Grisanti Mgmt Llc holds 355 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.28% or 10,870 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 0.19% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0.21% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.00 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 19,636 shares to 108,406 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, IFF and CVS – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GTT, PS and SRPT – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 77,075 shares. 34,085 were accumulated by Congress Asset Mngmt Ma. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 129,588 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Benedict Financial Advsr Incorporated holds 8,618 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Budros Ruhlin & Roe Incorporated owns 1,785 shares. Crossvault Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,850 shares. Cullinan Assoc holds 0.81% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 64,420 shares. Arrow Fin Corp accumulated 7,668 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Hartwell J M Partnership accumulated 1,332 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc invested in 1,595 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation owns 620 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt owns 0.28% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 251,787 shares. Moreover, Argent Trust has 1.3% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 73,898 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated reported 0.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).