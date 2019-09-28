3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Saybrook Capital Has Decreased Position by $1.08 Million as Share Value Declined; Pan American Silver (Call) (PAAS) Position Has Upped by Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 6,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 40,075 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.95 million, down from 46,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills Immense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in Isolation; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (Call) (PAAS) by 180% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 67,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 million, up from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 3.81M shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS RIGHTS TO BLOCK 31 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 29/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN’S DOLORES MINE OPERATING AT 75%: CHIHUAHUA GOVT; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY BASIC SHR $0.31; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP SAYS WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER -HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED ADDITIONAL SERVICE CONTRACTS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK, HAULAGE AND MATERIAL SUPPLY TO MINE; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER: DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO IS RUNNING NORMALLY; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.38 billion and $102.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 30,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $907,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 19,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,544 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $236.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (NYSE:MHK) by 10,140 shares to 63,112 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.07 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

