3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Decreased Stake by $310,500 as Valuation Declined; As Sp Plus (SP) Share Value Declined, Holder Alphaone Investment Services Has Decreased Stake by $3.22 Million

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 75.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 94,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 31,206 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 126,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $729.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 91,965 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 6.38% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,600 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 21,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.60M shares traded or 10.15% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey)

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18B for 21.24 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 THULIN INGE G sold $2.66M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 13,290 shares. The insider Bushman Julie L sold $624,295. Bauman James L had sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22M on Monday, February 11. Gangestad Nicholas C had sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450 on Thursday, February 7. Vrohidis Ippocratis also sold $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roosevelt Inv Grp holds 1,952 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Puzo Michael J holds 3.56% or 43,959 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Addison Cap Co owns 1,752 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Cabot owns 1,350 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt Inc reported 10,428 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited owns 1,492 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa invested in 1.81% or 5,632 shares. Edgestream Prtnrs LP reported 1,290 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cleararc Capital holds 0.54% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 13,990 shares. Carlson Cap Mngmt stated it has 4.88% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi holds 0.04% or 1,460 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios has 1,091 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Texas Yale Cap Corporation, Florida-based fund reported 50,032 shares.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 23,000 shares to 39,000 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Natl Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold SP shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.38 million shares or 3.12% more from 21.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) or 400 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 1,826 shares in its portfolio. Legal General Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 4,234 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 109 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 169 shares. Bessemer Gp Incorporated holds 64,000 shares. 334,198 are owned by Lionstone Capital Mgmt Limited Com. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And invested in 0.4% or 172,686 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.05% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) for 1,900 shares. Millennium Management Llc reported 23,751 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc invested 0% in SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP). Gsa Ptnrs Llp owns 6,350 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alphaone Investment Svcs Lc stated it has 31,206 shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 143,091 shares.

Analysts await SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SP’s profit will be $17.14 million for 10.64 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by SP Plus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.