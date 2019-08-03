3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Cut Holding as Valuation Declined; As Metlife (MET) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Lowered Its Holding by $377,328

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 19,600 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 21,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 2.16M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 8,984 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 33,704 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 42,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 8.81M shares traded or 95.29% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 03/04/2018 – METLIFE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife, Inc; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $7.4B in Corporate Private Placement Transactions; 16/03/2018 – KBC GROEP NV KBC.BR – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF METLIFE’S 40% STAKE IN UBB-METLIFE JOINT VENTURE (BULGARIA); 19/03/2018 – ELPRO INTERNATIONAL LTD ELPR.BO SAYS CO APPROVED SALE OF PART OF INVESTMENT HELD WITH PNB METLIFE INDIA INSURANCE; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart® Financial Wellness; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Total Private Debt Portfolio Reached $66.1B at Dec. 3; 16/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are ‘Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 16.46 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 8 insider sales for $11.91 million activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450. 8,906 shares were sold by Vale Michael G., worth $1.77M on Thursday, February 7. 9,410 shares were sold by Keel Paul A, worth $1.87 million on Friday, February 8. $3.22M worth of stock was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. On Thursday, May 9 PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,000 shares. $1.63 million worth of stock was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Possibility Of A Rosy Future With 3M Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why 3M Stock Is Untouchable – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company â€“ MMM – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS MMM, OMCL INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GuruFocus.com” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3M Updates About PFAS, China, and Future Dividend Growth – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Appleton Partners Ma has invested 0.6% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sfe Invest Counsel owns 0.9% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,562 shares. Moreover, Gladius Management Lp has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nuance Investments Ltd reported 84,257 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.39% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). South Texas Money Management Limited accumulated 0.05% or 6,039 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Capital Planning Advsrs Limited invested 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bokf Na reported 84,259 shares. Srb owns 0.07% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,465 shares. Torch Wealth Lc has 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Perkins Cap Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 3,611 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Wealth Planning Ltd Com invested in 4,910 shares. Fruth Invest Mgmt reported 0.79% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mariner Lc holds 298,208 shares.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR) by 4,000 shares to 21,900 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natl Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Inv Cor (NYSE:MNR).

More notable recent MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Looking At Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MetLife Named to FTSE4Good Index – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides Second Quarter 2019 Financial Update Video – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 3,147 shares to 14,007 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 3,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 342,081 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 8,726 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 4.05M shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Shoker Invest Counsel Inc holds 19,417 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Washington Trust Fincl Bank holds 0.02% or 2,431 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corporation reported 170,015 shares. St Johns Management Lc, a Florida-based fund reported 9,903 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt reported 0% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Alps Advsrs reported 0.26% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Stevens Mgmt LP holds 0.33% or 180,324 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). M&T Commercial Bank owns 1.25 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0.21% or 5.04 million shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.27% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Trust Commerce Of Toledo Na Oh owns 26,478 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.