3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Patten Group Decreased Its Position by $610,517; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Increased Its Position in United Technologies Com (UTX) as Valuation Declined

Patten Group Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,484 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34M, down from 17,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 4,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 34,235 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.46M, up from 29,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $847.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT) by 9,054 shares to 42,163 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 1,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,241 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 15.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

