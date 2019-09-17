3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Patten Group Decreased Its Holding as Share Value Declined; As Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Janney Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Janney Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc bought 252,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.32 million, up from 871,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 829,616 shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 23/04/2018 – Fitch: UBS Group AG’s Sound 1Q Results Reflect Value of Globally Diversified Leading Wealth Manager With Investment Banking Capabilities; 09/03/2018 – UBS GROUP AG – PROVISIONS FOR LITIGATION, REGULATORY AND SIMILAR MATTERS INCREASED, WHICH REDUCED 2017 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE TAX BY CHF 141 MLN; 03/04/2018 – UBS Publishes Agenda for the Annual General Meeting of UBS Group AG on 3 May 2018; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Ubs Group Ag’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade, Maintains Stable Outlook On Credit Suisse Group Ag; 29/05/2018 – UBS Hires Former European Commissioner as Brexit Adviser; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING AT1; 21/03/2018 – N.Y. A.G. Schneiderman Announces $230 Million Settlement With UBS Over Misconduct Leading Up to Financial Crisis; 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Profit Rises, Supported by Wealth-Management Gains

Patten Group Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,484 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, down from 17,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $167.78. About 580,275 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weatherly Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 14,017 shares. Cardinal owns 33,972 shares. White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10.19% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Of Toledo Na Oh has 12,318 shares. Davidson Invest holds 0.99% or 55,058 shares. Joel Isaacson And Lc accumulated 9,437 shares. California-based Perigon Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.79% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jefferies Ltd Liability Co reported 18,876 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Westpac Corporation reported 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Parthenon Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ifrah Financial Services accumulated 0.08% or 1,231 shares. Thomas Story And Son Limited Liability Company has invested 3.48% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sns Limited reported 30,545 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 849,509 shares. The Maine-based Portland Advsr Lc has invested 0.49% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Beware of 3M Stock. – Barron’s” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in 3M Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline â€“ MMM – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Should Investors Jump on 3M Stock’s Big Price Drop? – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.38 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.