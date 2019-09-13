3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Parsons Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $949,597; Cooper Cos (COO) Share Price Rose While Atria Investments Has Cut Its Stake by $703,993

Atria Investments Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (COO) by 64.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc sold 2,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 1,146 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $387,000, down from 3,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Cooper Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $304.91. About 11,583 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Cos: Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as CFO; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Adding to EPS Before Items After FY18; 08/03/2018 – Albert White To Succeed Robert Weiss As CEO Of Cooper Cos. On May 1 — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 08/03/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $11.70 – $11.90; 22/05/2018 – Cooper Cos Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 14; 03/04/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees Deal Neutral to EPS in FY18; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsons Capital Management Inc bought 5,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 362,267 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.80M, up from 356,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $170.37. About 214,152 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv reported 146 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.26% or 10,031 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora holds 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,602 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt invested in 0.1% or 80,547 shares. The South Carolina-based Colonial Tru has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, First Citizens Savings Bank Tru has 0.15% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 113,520 were accumulated by Mcdaniel Terry & Company. Natl Asset Mngmt has 0.13% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,757 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Ltd Company has 15,747 shares. Eagle Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Pictet Asset Management Ltd has 0.28% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 738,966 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust & Com has 1.07% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 38,401 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsr Lc has invested 0.51% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Lafleur Godfrey Llc stated it has 0.36% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nuwave Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.17% or 910 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Parsons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $157.98M and $917.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,767 shares to 6,870 shares, valued at $709,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,034 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against 3M Company and Certain Officers â€“ MMM – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Stocks to Avoid Amid the Ongoing Trade War – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Barrons.com published: “Beware of 3M Stock. – Barron’s” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold COO shares while 127 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 0.39% less from 46.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brinker Capital holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 2,449 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,179 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications invested in 0.01% or 88,137 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has 489 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Three Peaks Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 1.02% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.03% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 342,087 shares. National Asset Management Incorporated has 0.06% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 1,954 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank And stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 222,116 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Private Tru Co Na reported 0.13% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Rwc Asset Llp stated it has 0.08% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Atria Investments Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $2.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 24,164 shares to 28,451 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 93,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “CooperVision Leads The Charge For Healthier Contact Lenses And A Healthier Planet – Forbes” on August 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “After-Hours Movers 08/29: (SEAC) (AMBA) (MSGN) Higher (ULTA) (AOBC) (COO) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 29, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Promotes Steven W. Schnur to EVP & COO Positions – StreetInsider.com” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Cooper Companies EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CooperCompanies Introduces Refreshed Brand and New Website – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $3.25 earnings per share, up 13.24% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.87 per share. COO’s profit will be $161.11 million for 23.45 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.23 actual earnings per share reported by The Cooper Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.