3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Palisade Asset Management Has Raised Holding; Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) Holder First Merchants Trimmed Position by $444,105 as Stock Value Rose

Palisade Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc bought 2,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 63,474 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.00M, up from 61,269 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $166.78. About 1.55 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 09/05/2018 – 3M NAMES MOJDEH POUL EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9

First Merchants Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co Com (CL) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp sold 6,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 34,098 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, down from 40,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $71.52. About 2.89 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES, EST. 1.80B; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET SALES 10.85 BLN RUPEES VS 11.72 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT FOR FULL YEAR IN SUPPORT OF NEW PRODUCTS; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Net $634M; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Pricing Flat; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $628.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P 500 Etf Spdr (SPY) by 9,611 shares to 17,077 shares, valued at $5.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 2,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Eafe Etf Ishares (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Family Office Lc stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 62,112 shares. Cim Inv Mangement stated it has 0.36% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Perkins Coie Tru Comm has invested 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Smith Salley And Assoc accumulated 20,115 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,420 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel holds 0.12% or 3,815 shares. Macquarie Group has 0% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 73,485 are owned by Voloridge Investment Lc. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 482,440 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp accumulated 297,390 shares. Telemus Lc has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Wellington Llp invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hyman Charles D has invested 0.36% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.19M for 25.18 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

