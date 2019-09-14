3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Northeast Investment Management Decreased Stake; Ruggie Capital Group Has Lowered Alibaba Group Holdingltd Spons Ads (BABA) Position by $1.25 Million

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management sold 23,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 103,946 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.02M, down from 127,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION

Ruggie Capital Group decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holdingltd Spons Ads (BABA) by 96.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruggie Capital Group sold 7,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 255 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45,000, down from 7,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruggie Capital Group who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holdingltd Spons Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY- ALIBABA HEALTH (HK) ENTERS SECOND RENEWED AGENCY AGREEMENT, TERM STARTING FROM APRIL AND ENDING ON MARCH 2019; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba bets billions on China’s top food delivery app; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.72 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba And Tencent Deserve Better Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Cheap Beyond Doubt – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “STMP or BABA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “After Another Strong Quarter, Alibaba Stock Will Reward Long-Term Investors – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba bids farewell to Jack Ma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Ruggie Capital Group, which manages about $285.65 million and $59.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl A (BRKA) by 8 shares to 19 shares, valued at $6.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard High Div Yld Etf (VYM) by 43,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Trust Unit Ser 1 Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mcmillion Cap Mgmt has invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Security Natl Trust reported 29,123 shares stake. Greenhaven Assoc invested in 0.08% or 25,000 shares. 38,600 are held by Grassi Investment Management. 200,667 were reported by Saturna Cap Corporation. Park Avenue Securities Limited invested in 3,448 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Coastline Trust holds 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 10,735 shares. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Com has invested 3.48% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ghp Invest Advsrs has 7,520 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 0.12% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The New Jersey-based Dumont Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.61% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Glenview Bankshares Dept, Illinois-based fund reported 6,252 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp reported 1,209 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.41% or 56,400 shares. Sarasin Llp reported 758,711 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, LB, CAH and PS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks Selling Off Hard – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Beware of 3M Stock. – Barron’s” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.