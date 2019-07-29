3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Moller Financial Services Decreased Position by $554,553; Md Sass Investors Services Has Increased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $10.19 Million

Moller Financial Services decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 59.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moller Financial Services sold 2,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,801 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $374,000, down from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moller Financial Services who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $176.97. About 2.06 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointments; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 87,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,359 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.38M, up from 60,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $141.23. About 11.89 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – CUNA Mutual AdvantEdge Analytics and Microsoft Join Forces on New Strategic Data Platform for Credit Unions; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 14/03/2018 – Ribbon Session Border Controller Portfolio to Deliver Secure Integrated Voice Services to Microsoft Teams; 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 16/05/2018 – L7 Informatics Announces the Availability of Microsoft Genomics on L7 Enterprise Science Platform; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated owns 1.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 184,937 shares. Rampart Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability reported 1.4% stake. Gam Ag has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sigma Counselors Inc reported 18,358 shares stake. South State stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Griffin Asset accumulated 27,727 shares. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,800 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Howe & Rusling owns 58,635 shares or 2.11% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has 635,341 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Btr Cap stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). M Holdg Securities Inc accumulated 6,739 shares. Summit Asset Limited Company accumulated 0.26% or 2,538 shares. Aspiriant Limited Liability Co holds 0.22% or 12,871 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 9 insider sales for $14.57 million activity. Another trade for 3,123 shares valued at $624,295 was made by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. THULIN INGE G also sold $2.70 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, January 30. Lindekugel Jon T had sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19 million. On Thursday, May 9 the insider PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260. Shares for $942,450 were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. 8,906 shares were sold by Vale Michael G., worth $1.77 million.

Moller Financial Services, which manages about $340.70 million and $223.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) by 131,014 shares to 211,643 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 17.08 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.