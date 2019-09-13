3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Mercer Capital Advisers Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Declined; Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) Position Held by Intrepid Capital Management Inc

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc sold 4,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,247 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, down from 12,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $171.74. About 992,228 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com (CTO) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 17,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.57% . The hedge fund held 104,152 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22 million, up from 86,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Tomoka Ld Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.64M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $67.46. About 4,503 shares traded. Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSEMKT:CTO) has declined 1.32% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CTO News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTO); 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: ISS, Glass-Lewis Concluded None of Wintergreen Nominees Have Relevant Real-Estate Operating Experience; 26/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: Two of Wintergreen Nominees Have ‘Significant Conflict’; 16/04/2018 – Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Recommends Consolidated-Tomoka Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Seven of the Company’s Director Nominees; 25/04/2018 – Preliminary Results Indicate Shareholders Elect All Seven Consolidated Tomoka Directors; 25/04/2018 – CTO: PRELIM PROXY VOTE SHOWS ALL 7 DIRECTORS REELECTED; 15/03/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka: Wintergreen Nominees May Have Incentives, Interests Different From Other CTO Shareholders; 10/04/2018 – Consolidated-Tomoka Releases Investor Presentation and Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Proven Track Record of Delivering Shareholder Value; 17/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED-TOMOKA LAND CO – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.96

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Un Co Com (NYSE:WU) by 131,490 shares to 205,891 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (NASDAQ:HALL) by 647,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,681 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Class B (BRKB).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.77 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

