3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Mercer Capital Advisers Has Lowered Holding by $708,262; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding Increased by Bank Hapoalim Bm

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc sold 4,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,247 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43M, down from 12,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $172.13. About 1.77 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Bank Hapoalim Bm increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 120.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm bought 1,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 3,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 1,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $207.92. About 975,455 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SAYS PANW SHOULD BE VALUED AS A HIGH GROWTH SAAS BIZ; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 07/03/2018 Palo Alto Networks Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Cloud Services Infrastructure Company Evident.i; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Curbstone Fincl reported 9,056 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0.22% or 676,428 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 21,700 shares stake. Moreover, Brave Asset Management has 0.72% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,424 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorporation Wealth Management has invested 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gsa Ptnrs Llp reported 5,939 shares. 2,340 are held by Alexandria Cap. Dimensional Fund LP owns 1.89M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Riverbridge Limited reported 0.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Indiana Tru And Invest Mngmt accumulated 2,458 shares or 0.23% of the stock. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation stated it has 443,559 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 16,765 are held by Coldstream Management. Hexavest holds 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,885 shares. Srb Corporation accumulated 2,907 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.81 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, OMCL INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M And The Growth Trap (Podcast Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, EROS, LB and NGHC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE:MMM Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by 3M Company – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco holds 0.05% or 1.11M shares. 10,590 are held by Hartford Inv Mngmt Commerce. Da Davidson And has invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Nelson Roberts Limited Liability Corp holds 322 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 71,909 shares. The Georgia-based Marco Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, White Elm Cap Ltd Com has 4.19% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 83,638 shares. Australia-based Westpac Banking has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.05% or 4,265 shares in its portfolio. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Bridges Inv Inc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 39,352 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Sigma Planning holds 0.01% or 1,370 shares in its portfolio. 14,620 are held by Hbk Invs Limited Partnership. Allstate Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Share Price Is Up 278% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Rally Continues As Trade Talks Set – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush Names ‘Best Pure Play’ In Cloud Security – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto -6% on sales exec departure – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Financialbuzz.com: ‘Market Recap’ Week Ending September 6th, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KBA) by 18,700 shares to 69,175 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,950 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).