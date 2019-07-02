3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Keybank National Association Has Decreased Its Position; As Tsmc (TSM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Flow Traders Us Has Lowered Holding by $4.07 Million

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Tsmc (TSM) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 101,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 339,495 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91 million, down from 441,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Tsmc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.8. About 4.20 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/03/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS FEB SALES T$64.64 BLN (JAN T$79.74 BLN, 2017 DEC T$89.90 BLN); 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 17/04/2018 – DoJ TN Eastern: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health Care; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 5,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 902,108 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187.44M, down from 907,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $173.94. About 1.36M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18B for 21.32 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Keybank National Association, which manages about $16.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 12,250 shares to 589,543 shares, valued at $51.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 12,558 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Inc invested 0.1% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Citizens Northern invested in 2,884 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Moreover, Savant Capital Limited has 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Alexandria Capital Lc reported 2,355 shares. North Star Asset Inc reported 31,560 shares stake. Somerset Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 12.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hennessy Advisors, California-based fund reported 24,600 shares. 212,405 were reported by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Truepoint accumulated 1,507 shares. Greylin Inv Mangement holds 0.06% or 1,186 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 111,370 were reported by Sei. Valmark Advisers holds 0.01% or 1,447 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why 3M Fell 15.7% in May – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “2 Dividend Stocks to Buy That Are Better Than 3M Stock – Investorplace.com” published on June 07, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “7 Stocks Not Enjoying the Bull Market and Holding Down the Dow in 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Looking For 3M’s Growth With Michael Boyd (Podcast Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is 3M Stock a Buy? Hard to Say – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. 13,499 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $2.70 million were sold by THULIN INGE G. Bushman Julie L had sold 4,220 shares worth $841,392 on Thursday, February 7. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $1.77M were sold by Vale Michael G.. 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold 8,153 shares worth $1.63 million.

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Starts Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (2330:TT) (TSM) at Buy – StreetInsider.com” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “TSMC and UMC report revenue drops in November – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) CEO C.C. Wei on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on January 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key Node Speaker: TSMC And This Investable Tech Recession – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.13B for 24.88 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 0 (SLQD) by 187,526 shares to 199,332 shares, valued at $10.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 33,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).