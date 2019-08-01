3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Kbc Group Nv Has Raised Its Stake; Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Increased Its Holding in Masco (MAS) by $9.21 Million as Share Value Rose

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 57.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 50,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 138,590 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.80M, up from 87,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $174.72. About 2.80 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 636.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 236,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 273,379 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76M, up from 37,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 2.60M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 259 shares to 3,574 shares, valued at $6.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 33,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,678 shares, and cut its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 70,753 shares to 386,178 shares, valued at $13.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hersha Hospitality Tr by 44,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,943 shares, and cut its stake in Gibraltar Inds Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.