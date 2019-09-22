3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Hikari Tsushin Raised Its Holding by $2.94 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stock Declined, White Elm Capital Upped by $1.26 Million Its Holding

Hikari Tsushin Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 27.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc bought 17,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 79,110 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.71 million, up from 62,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 2.82 million shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

White Elm Capital Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 11.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc bought 13,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 133,200 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.47 million, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 1.39 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY – BELIEVE INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN TECHNOLOGY, MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS, VISUAL MERCHANDISING, DIGITAL AND STORE PRESENTATIONS NEEDED; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Reports Fiscal 2017 Results; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.55/SHR; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany’s misses on same-store sales, forecast disappoints; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 06/04/2018 – Tiffany Adds Board Member as Three Depart; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co reported a 8.5 percent rise in quarterly sales, boosted by strong demand for its high-end silver and gold fashion jewelry during the holiday shopping season; 19/04/2018 – City of Chicago: TIF Assistance Would Support Gotham Greens Expansion in Pullman; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany, which has been marred by several quarters of declining sales; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Beware of 3M Stock. – Barron’s” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Is 3M (MMM) Down 12.5% Since Last Earnings Report? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Aug. 30 – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, PUMP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GNLN, IFF and CVS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco holds 0.1% or 2.46M shares. Davidson Investment Advisors reported 0.99% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Company Tn owns 3.69% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 153,449 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1,913 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 393,396 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Com owns 5,012 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Management holds 0.13% or 22,271 shares. Diker Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability holds 1.12% or 16,952 shares. Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 13,118 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of The West has 0.17% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, a Illinois-based fund reported 1,602 shares. Wall Street Access Asset Llc stated it has 0.37% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cibc Savings Bank Usa, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,507 shares. Moon Capital Ltd Llc holds 1,465 shares or 0% of its portfolio.