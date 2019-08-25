3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Hikari Power LTD Has Boosted Its Stake by $1.19 Million; Apg Asset Management Us Holding In Digital Rlty Tr (DLR) Was Has Upped

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (DLR) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 2.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.79% . The institutional investor held 8.99 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 billion, up from 6.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Digital Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $120.72. About 750,500 shares traded. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has declined 5.29% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DLR News: 27/03/2018 Digital Realty Achieves ‘Five Nines’ of Uptime for 11th Consecutive Year; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY TRUST INC DLR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.54 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Digital Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLR); 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q EPS 42c; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY RAISED 2018 CORE FFO/SHR OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY 1Q OPER REV. $744M, EST. $742.0M; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affrms Digital Realty Trust Ratings, Outlook Remains Pos; 26/04/2018 – DIGITAL REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $6.50 TO $6.60, EST. $6.50; 26/04/2018 – Digital Realty 1Q Rev $744.4M; 17/05/2018 – Digital Realty Chief Investment Officer Scott Peterson to Depart

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 5,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 186,330 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.72 million, up from 180,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.22 million shares traded or 43.97% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 10/05/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.55% by End-3Q vs 2.49% Prior (Survey); 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 57,050 shares to 106,300 shares, valued at $13.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 54,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,900 shares, and cut its stake in The Procter&Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.3% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Beese Fulmer Management has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hbk Invs Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Westwood Management Il reported 1,000 shares stake. Bailard Inc owns 23,064 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability has 0.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Rockland Tru, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12,328 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 34,770 are held by Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa. Crestwood Advsr Group Incorporated accumulated 91,230 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.48% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Alphamark Advsr Ltd reported 109 shares. Logan Capital has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sun Life Inc holds 0.22% or 4,875 shares. Valmark Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 111,000 shares to 6.53 million shares, valued at $874.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 384,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DLR shares while 172 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 208.27 million shares or 0.64% more from 206.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Asset Mngmt holds 2,732 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.1% stake. A D Beadell Counsel invested 0.6% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.44% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Wills Finance Group Incorporated has 0.22% invested in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Of Toledo Na Oh owns 17,421 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 4,641 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp owns 27,644 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc owns 4,200 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Assetmark reported 112 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.07% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 4,535 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 534,577 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 433,395 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0.02% in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).