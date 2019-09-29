3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Halbert Hargrove Russell Has Lifted Stake by $467,273 as Share Value Declined; Accenture LTD Bermuda Cl A (ACN) Shareholder Baystate Wealth Management Has Cut Position by $607,104

Baystate Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A (ACN) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc sold 3,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, down from 9,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 1.85M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 170.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 2,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,286 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $743,000, up from 1,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $164.53. About 2.75M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FRIDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against 3M Company and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100000 to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Best Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Hold Your Nose and Buy Roku Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Dakota-based Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.59% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sei Investments holds 92,930 shares. Diligent has 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Plancorp has 4,786 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). North Amer Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.9% or 32,554 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Serv Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 142 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.28% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 536,590 are held by Prudential Fincl Inc. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 479,142 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Robecosam Ag holds 0.41% or 56,400 shares. Premier Asset Management Limited holds 0.12% or 2,835 shares. Pennsylvania reported 93,630 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 7,221 shares. Mcdaniel Terry And has invested 3.26% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97B and $368.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 31,725 shares to 57,635 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Baystate Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $529.70 million and $762.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3 Month T by 8,187 shares to 247,548 shares, valued at $22.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Etf by 23,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 876,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ).