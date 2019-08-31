3M Co (MMM) Shareholder First National Trust Co Decreased Its Stake by $312,570 as Valuation Declined; Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Increased Position in Crane Co (CR)

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 1,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 46,127 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.58 million, down from 47,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 1.87M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Crane Co (CR) by 238.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 10,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.53% . The institutional investor held 15,432 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31M, up from 4,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Crane Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $76.24. About 216,719 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,493 shares to 159,844 shares, valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 24,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.61 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 2.02% or 61,269 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Company invested in 0% or 1,492 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 20,165 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp invested in 0.05% or 2,363 shares. Alexandria Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. 29,447 are owned by Inv House Llc. Bryn Mawr Tru owns 100,737 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 1.69% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 152,400 shares. Moreover, Westwood Il has 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.15 million shares. 28,550 were reported by Independent Invsts. Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 5,063 shares. 4,477 are held by First Personal Fincl. Moreover, Pioneer Bancshares N A Or has 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Strs Ohio holds 0.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 264,354 shares.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 3,776 shares to 121,075 shares, valued at $12.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 7,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,767 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

