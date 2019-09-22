3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Evermay Wealth Management Lowered Its Holding as Valuation Declined; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Holder Nbt Bank N A Has Cut Stake by $590,889

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2,750 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 4,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $166.76. About 2.82 million shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – DURING THE QUARTER, CO RECORDED AN EXPENSE OF $217 MILLION, OR $0.36 PER SHARE, RELATED TO THE TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 4,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 98,923 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.78 million, down from 103,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 11.06 million shares traded or 51.49% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.46 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $343.58 million and $360.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 24,485 shares to 703,279 shares, valued at $35.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.