3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Evermay Wealth Management Has Trimmed Stake by $328,527; Oz Management LP Has Increased Its Stake in Pg&E (PCG) as Market Valuation Declined

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2,750 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 4,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 04/04/2018 – 3M: Marlene McGrath to Retire July 1; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1790.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 2.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.12M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.58 million, up from 112,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.69% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.18. About 18.86M shares traded or 127.05% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/20/2018 10:56 AM; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO SAYS OBTAINED A $350 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN UNDER A LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:11 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Personal Corp holds 0.42% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 240,503 shares. Burgundy Asset owns 8,200 shares. Moreover, Budros Ruhlin And Roe has 0.42% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Parthenon Limited Liability invested in 0.32% or 8,733 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price reported 42,021 shares. Exchange Cap Mgmt holds 0.51% or 10,958 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 150,938 shares. Old Point Trust Fin Services N A holds 0.52% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 5,936 shares. Advisor Prtn Limited Co accumulated 0.37% or 17,494 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Quantbot Technology LP holds 0.43% or 24,796 shares in its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Incorporated Id owns 9,333 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Invsts accumulated 0.03% or 700,352 shares. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,200 shares. Atwood Palmer Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Evermay Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $343.58M and $360.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 24,485 shares to 703,279 shares, valued at $35.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 101,924 shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $223.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 726,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.2% or 2.10 million shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Ltd Company reported 1.42 million shares stake. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability Com holds 376 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Captrust Advsr reported 1,826 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark reported 44 shares. Zimmer Prns LP has 0.49% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 146,295 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.02% or 418,764 shares. Mechanics Bank Trust Department invested in 16,113 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Hudock Capital Group Incorporated Lc reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ameriprise, Minnesota-based fund reported 282,665 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 43 shares. Abrams Capital LP holds 15.56% or 25.00M shares. Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 866,222 shares.

