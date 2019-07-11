3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Edgewood Management Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Declined; Augustine Asset Management Boosted Its Gilead Sciences (Gild) (GILD) Stake by $387,985; Stock Declined

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 325,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 343,347 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.34M, down from 668,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.25B market cap company. It closed at $165.7 lastly. It is down 15.38% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.50

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) (GILD) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 5,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,148 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 52,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc (Gild) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $67.46. About 3.51 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE STUDIED DOLUTEGRAVIR IN HIV, TUBERCULOSIS; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Hands”; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – THERE WERE NO CASES OF OPPORTUNISTIC INFECTION, TUBERCULOSIS, THROMBOEMBOLISM, OR MALIGNANCY IN TRIAL; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD’S 1Q YESCARTA REV. $40M, EST. 16.3M; 15/05/2018 – Geode Capital Adds Valeant, Exits pSivida, Buys More Gilead

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (Ecl) (NYSE:ECL) by 2,761 shares to 19,095 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (Intc) (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,611 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (Amgn) (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Somerset Tru owns 13,437 shares. Alps Advisors accumulated 0.27% or 594,438 shares. Savant Capital Limited Liability Com reported 5,914 shares stake. Stellar Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.52% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 3,148 shares. 4.69 million are held by Lsv Asset. Ghp Inv Inc reported 7,445 shares. Meritage Port Mgmt reported 7,448 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc, a California-based fund reported 25,436 shares. Btr Capital has 28,394 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont has 0.21% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability, a Ohio-based fund reported 749,989 shares. Foundation Resources Management Inc holds 227,981 shares or 3.11% of its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, February 8. Lindekugel Jon T sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19M. $176,260 worth of stock was bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. Bauman James L sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22M. $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. Gangestad Nicholas C sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 20.31 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Llc holds 1,315 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Weybosset Research Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,250 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.23% or 35,714 shares. Enterprise Financial Services, a Missouri-based fund reported 5,027 shares. Capital Counsel Limited Liability Ny, a New York-based fund reported 26,268 shares. Northrock Prtn holds 4,199 shares. Marietta Investment Prtnrs Ltd Co holds 13,452 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.76% or 38,889 shares. Franklin Resources, a California-based fund reported 2.98M shares. 21,807 were reported by Wms Ltd Liability Company. Cincinnati Fincl reported 1.59% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mercer Cap Advisers reported 12,341 shares or 1.72% of all its holdings. Peoples Fincl Service accumulated 16,027 shares or 1.7% of the stock. Cincinnati Insur holds 521,700 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 16,889 shares.