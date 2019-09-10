3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Edgewood Management Decreased Position by $67.28 Million; United American Securities Trimmed Its Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Stake by $1.84 Million; Stock Rose

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $8.02 during the last trading session, reaching $283.36. About 4.61M shares traded or 40.84% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 48.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 325,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 343,347 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.34M, down from 668,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $165.94. About 2.70M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com by 32,545 shares to 55,275 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 239,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Factory Mutual Ins accumulated 285,600 shares. Moreover, Montag A Assocs has 0.69% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Markel has invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Axiom Investors Ltd Co De has 0.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Glenview Bancorporation Tru Dept holds 0.58% or 5,810 shares in its portfolio. 11,975 are owned by Mount Lucas Limited Partnership. Washington Tru Bank reported 9,988 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs owns 2,744 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,785 shares. First Manhattan holds 10,580 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 8,580 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested in 2.74% or 56,590 shares. Miracle Mile Limited Liability Co accumulated 28,410 shares. Burney, a Virginia-based fund reported 78,905 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 1.6% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 15,652 shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.98 billion for 35.07 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.03M shares to 6.83M shares, valued at $1.13B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 200,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 16.21 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

