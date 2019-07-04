3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $452,295; Encana (ECA) Position Boosted by Dsam Partners Llp

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,898 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.39M, down from 81,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.98. About 1.12M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotive Manufacturers; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.07M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.92. About 11.92 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 10/04/2018 – FUELLED SAYS AGREEMENTS WITH ENCANA AND OBSIDIAN ENERGY TO ACT AS PRIMARY SALES AGENT FOR EACH ORGANIZATION’S SURPLUS OIL AND GAS EQUIPMENT; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Cheap Investors: 3 Stocks at 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Encana +4% as Q4 earnings, production come in strong – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Encana Corp. (ECA) CEO Douglas Suttles on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Encana Corporation Stock Tumbled 25% in November – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 21.44 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 16,065 shares valued at $3.22 million was sold by Bauman James L. Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of stock or 4,220 shares. $942,450 worth of stock was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. PAGE GREGORY R had bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260 on Thursday, May 9. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77M worth of stock or 8,906 shares. $1.87M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Keel Paul A.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7,592 shares to 62,849 shares, valued at $4.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).