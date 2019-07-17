3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Eastern Bank Lowered Position as Stock Declined; America First Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Position in Royal Gold (RGLD) as Stock Value Declined

Eastern Bank decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 29.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank sold 3,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,415 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 12,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $176.49. About 3.53 million shares traded or 1.57% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 20/03/2018 – MN House of Reps: Bipartisan bill would use 3M settlement dollars to test private wells; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,346 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85M, down from 166,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $109.56. About 453,356 shares traded or 10.81% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorola (NYSE:MSI) by 80,915 shares to 92,558 shares, valued at $13.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 19,443 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.20B for 21.63 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.19% or 60,400 shares. Advisor Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.62% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Charles Schwab Invest Advisory owns 1.16M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Hallmark Capital Mngmt Incorporated owns 10,713 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 1.78% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 13,596 are owned by Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 5,063 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D holds 1.95% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 91,521 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 117,362 shares. Shelter Mutual Insur has invested 1.85% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Private Ocean Ltd Com holds 0.12% or 2,093 shares. Garrison Bradford & owns 4,000 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Ifrah Fincl Ser Incorporated invested in 0.1% or 1,231 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation owns 456,777 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Keel Paul A also sold $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. The insider Bushman Julie L sold $841,392. THULIN INGE G sold $2.66 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, January 31. On Monday, February 11 Bauman James L sold $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 16,065 shares. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C. On Thursday, February 7 Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 5,940 shares.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Weekly Recap & Major Analyst Calls, Looking Backwards & Forwards for 2019 in 10 Minutes – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Corporate America Loves Renewable Energy – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Is 3M Stock a Buy? Hard to Say – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Alcoa, Apple, BofA, Beyond Meat, Citigroup, 3M, Nike, Slack, Square, Wells Fargo and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why 3M Stock May Be a Buy on This Big Dip – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

More notable recent Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Gold Is Absolutely a Must-Own Now for All Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on March 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Royal Gold President/CEO Jensen to retire by Q1 2020 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is It Time To Buy Royal Gold? – Seeking Alpha” on November 07, 2016. More interesting news about Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Skyworks to Present at the Nasdaq 40th Investor Conference – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 283,468 shares. 556,200 were reported by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co. Parkside Fincl Bank & Trust holds 0.57% or 18,635 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Co reported 6,558 shares. Midas Management Corporation has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Mackenzie owns 40,800 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank holds 0% or 218 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Com owns 5,126 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Communication Of Nevada reported 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 254 are held by Toth Advisory Corp. Stifel Financial Corp reported 3,599 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.03% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Exane Derivatives holds 1,146 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Twin Tree Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 28,136 shares.