3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Delta Asset Management Lifted Stake; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Glenmede Trust Company Na Cut Holding

Glenmede Trust Company Na decreased its stake in Qualcomm Corp (QCOM) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na analyzed 13,583 shares as the company's stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 403,619 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.70M, down from 417,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Qualcomm Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $75.73. About 4.56 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500.

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 5,322 shares as the company's stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 153,449 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.60M, up from 148,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $155.23. About 2.83 million shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Independent owns 38,500 shares. Jolley Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 57,937 shares. Rockland Trust Communication, Massachusetts-based fund reported 24,421 shares. 428,901 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 7,008 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Psagot Invest House accumulated 4,913 shares. First Republic Investment reported 626,989 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Ima Wealth holds 0.03% or 946 shares in its portfolio. Charter Co stated it has 3,375 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Ny invested in 47,495 shares or 1.63% of the stock. 12,237 are held by Burke And Herbert State Bank And Trust. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Westwood Corp Il has invested 3.34% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Everett Harris & Ca holds 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 37,551 shares. Smead Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 2.79% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 499,829 shares to 2.17 million shares, valued at $63.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 37,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S & P Smallcap 600 (IJR).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.42 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

