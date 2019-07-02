3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowered Its Stake by $2.39 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Stake Maintained by Baldwin Brothers Inc

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 14,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.31M, up from 204,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $85.5. About 4.74M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Issues Apology Over Philadelphia Store Arrests; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks’ Americas cafe sales rise more than expected; 18/04/2018 – Zuckerberg should look to Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson on how to handle a crisis: Management guru; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – DealReportr[Reg]: Starbucks may need caffeine boost from activist; 26/04/2018 – SBUX TO EXPAND NEW MERCATO FOOD LINE TO MORE MARKETS BY YR END; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS ENTERS LICENSING PACT WITH SOUTHROCK; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales growth perks up; 15/05/2018 – Flush With Nestle Cash, Starbucks Wants to Triple China Revenue; 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale sold 11,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 285,824 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.61M, down from 297,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $173.93. About 1.30 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES VERSUS 903.9M RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice President, Finance; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 7,573 shares to 322,786 shares, valued at $27.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 14,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. Keel Paul A sold $1.87M worth of stock or 9,410 shares. 16,065 shares valued at $3.22 million were sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Lindekugel Jon T. $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Vale Michael G.. $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 21.31 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 121,200 shares. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 42,707 shares. The Louisiana-based Orleans Cap Mgmt La has invested 1.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bluestein R H holds 0.19% or 16,425 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Liability Corporation owns 8,390 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors, North Carolina-based fund reported 23,315 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 91,252 shares. Sunbelt owns 1,144 shares. The Japan-based Hikari Tsushin has invested 2.86% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brown Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.39% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,906 shares. Papp L Roy & Assoc holds 3.78% or 101,230 shares in its portfolio. Regent Invest Limited Liability owns 7,264 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company reported 0.25% stake. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 0.08% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,171 shares. Puzo Michael J has invested 3.56% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W And Com Incorporated invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Atwood Palmer, Missouri-based fund reported 200 shares. Westend Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cleararc Cap reported 0.42% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Metropolitan Life, New York-based fund reported 51,735 shares. Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership owns 4,030 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Co reported 72,090 shares. Stillwater Investment Management holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 39,579 shares. Castleark Ltd invested in 0.14% or 48,720 shares. Northeast Inv Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 6,603 shares. Camarda Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Connecticut-based Amg Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.4% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Mutual Of America Management Lc owns 222,408 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Old National Bank In owns 168,504 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. North Carolina-based Parsec has invested 1.02% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 5,497 shares to 83,061 shares, valued at $16.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,770 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64M. 152,634 shares valued at $10.26M were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD on Tuesday, January 29.