3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Cohen Klingenstein Increased Position by $8.88 Million as Valuation Declined; Cortland Advisers Decreased Its Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) Stake by $22.51 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.41. About 6.23M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA AG SAYS GOVT. WILL BE FILING REFERENCE CASE ON JURISDICTION REGARDING KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION WITHIN 10 WORKING DAYS; 29/05/2018 – Trans Mountain Pipeline System and Expansion Project to Be Sold for C$4.5 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Norway’s wealth fund says to support methane emission motion at Kinder Morgan AGM; 29/05/2018 – National Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Pipeline move a risk for Canada’s Trudeau, but inaction worse; 15/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TRUDEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN CANADA’S PROPOSED PIPELINE EXPANSION IS IN VITAL STRATEGIC INTERESTS OF NATION, SAYS IT WILL BE BUILT; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WILL DO EVERYTHING NECESSARY TO ENSURE KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION STARTS ON SCHEDULE LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 280.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 42,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 58,200 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.09 million, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.74 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $492.21 million for 23.19 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

