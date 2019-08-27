3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Cls Investments Trimmed Its Holding by $313,398; Cullen Frost Bankers Trimmed Stake in Alaska Air Group Com (ALK) by $7.70 Million as Shares Rose

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc Com (ALK) by 87.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 137,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 19,800 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 157,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 993,775 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 02/05/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air Sees 2Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.34c-8.39c, Up About 4.8%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Capacity Rose 8.7%; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Revenue Per ASM 11.82c-11.84c, Down 2.1%-2.3%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB RPMS 3.78 BLN, UP 7.9 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines opens new airport lounge at New York’s JFK; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES PLANS TO CONSTRUCT NEW BUILDING NEAR AIRPORT; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR REVISES 2017 TAX BENEFIT TO $237M FROM $280M

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 1,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 491 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102,000, down from 2,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $156.42. About 1.38M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 24/04/2018 – 3M Sees 2018 EPS $8.68-EPS $9.03; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.55% by End-3Q vs 1.58% Prior (Survey); 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ledyard Financial Bank owns 0.35% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 12,681 shares. Bluecrest Management Ltd stated it has 14,542 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 10,245 are owned by Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc. Plancorp Ltd Liability accumulated 0.64% or 8,069 shares. Dearborn Partners Limited Co holds 2.18% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 157,526 shares. Aspen Invest Mngmt holds 0.21% or 1,461 shares. Zevin Asset Llc holds 3,434 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 1,083 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.57% or 165,885 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 125,752 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Cutler Inv Counsel Lc holds 0.06% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Counsel Incorporated owns 116,280 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc owns 1.80 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Agf Investments has 0.84% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0.31% or 5.28M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.10 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21,889 shares to 25,666 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDE) by 226,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc Shs by 45,490 shares to 340,011 shares, valued at $12.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 32,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F Ftse Emr Mkt Etf (VWO).