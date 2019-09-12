3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Cambridge Trust Company Lowered Its Holding by $5.38 Million as Stock Declined; As Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Waterfront Capital Partners Has Upped Position

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 38.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 31,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 49,198 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.53 million, down from 80,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $168.08. About 3.42 million shares traded or 22.36% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- ACE (TM) BRAND, DELUXE ANKLE BRACE, 207736, UPC 0 51131 20387 7; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 25/04/2018 – New Zealand 3M Interbank Yield at 2.00% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (WRI) by 74.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 302,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% . The hedge fund held 707,171 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.39M, up from 404,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Weingarten Rlty Invs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.44. About 1.10M shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has declined 1.95% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical WRI News: 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reaffirms Core FFO for 2018; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q EPS $1.13; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty 1Q Core FFO 57c/Share; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS WRI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/04/2018 DJ Weingarten Realty Investors, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRI); 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS QTRLY CORE FFO SHR $0.57; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten Realty Reports Another Strong Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN REALTY INVESTORS – REAFFIRM CORE FFO FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – WEINGARTEN 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 57C, EST. 57C; 24/04/2018 – Weingarten 1Q FFO 60c/Shr

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3,361 shares to 211,252 shares, valued at $43.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) by 68,891 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $607.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 338,464 shares to 113,721 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 82,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,710 shares, and cut its stake in Gds Hldgs Ltd.