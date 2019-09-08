3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Cadence Bank Na Decreased Its Position as Share Value Declined; As Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Value Rose, Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Trimmed Position by $1.08 Million

Cadence Bank Na decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 35.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na sold 5,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 9,664 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 15,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.94. About 1.74M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – APPROVES PROPOSAL FOR INVESTMENT IN 3M ELECTRO & COMMUNICATION INDIA FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 5.90 BLN RUPEES; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.75% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $129.98. About 934,633 shares traded or 71.49% up from the average. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS SOME DELIVERIES WILL BE DEFERRED TO LATER DATE; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q REV. $116.0M, EST. $112.9M; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 27/03/2018 – Royal Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Royal Gold Announces Third Quarter Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 165.22% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.23 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $39.50 million for 53.27 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 58,152 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Confluence Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Amer Century Cos Inc has 140,343 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 4,163 shares. Susquehanna Int Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 97,258 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 22,396 shares. Voloridge Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% stake. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 12,223 shares. Clearbridge Investments accumulated 764,539 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank owns 218 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 106 shares. 16,275 were accumulated by Wexford Capital Lp. First Manhattan invested in 5 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.45B for 16.01 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Retail Bank Tru Department invested in 2,705 shares. First Bancorp Of Hutchinson invested 0.14% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 4,080 are held by Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney &. Neville Rodie Shaw stated it has 0.52% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Howe And Rusling reported 2.11% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.27% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ls Inv Advsrs Lc invested in 43,090 shares or 0.56% of the stock. First Bancshares Of Mount Dora Trust Invest Service invested in 0.28% or 3,083 shares. Blackrock stated it has 38.66 million shares. Parsec Mgmt holds 0.26% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 19,503 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 714,839 shares. Moreover, Madison Inv has 0.29% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 75,620 shares. Skylands Limited Company accumulated 0.04% or 1,340 shares. Moors And Cabot invested in 39,790 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Rnc Capital Management Limited has 1,797 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

