3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Position as Stock Price Declined; Chevrontexaco (CVX) Stock Price Rose While Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Lifted Stake by $10.47 Million

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $514.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) by 10,821 shares to 141,639 shares, valued at $5.85 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,786 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,831 shares, and cut its stake in Euro/Asia Ishares Index (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Fincl Ser has invested 1.43% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Earnest Lc owns 858 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Grp owns 308,633 shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Burney owns 0.46% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 60,162 shares. Nomura has 56,203 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.92 million shares. Court Place Advisors Lc has 8,509 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt owns 108,662 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Cap Research owns 10.55 million shares. Buckhead Cap Lc has invested 1.83% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Northside Cap Llc accumulated 8,846 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Communication reported 2.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,112 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 4.56M shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.90 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes And Inc reported 13,158 shares stake. Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,717 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.41% or 140,792 shares. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv reported 2,100 shares. Old Point Tru Serv N A, Virginia-based fund reported 5,986 shares. Td Cap Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 415 shares in its portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,810 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Howard Capital Mngmt reported 6,112 shares stake. Mraz Amerine And Associate holds 0.06% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement invested in 0.44% or 105,652 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com accumulated 92,366 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.07% or 2,300 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested in 0.11% or 6,700 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc invested in 0.08% or 46,202 shares. Country Club Tru Na invested in 9,250 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $4.91 million activity. Lindekugel Jon T also sold $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Bushman Julie L sold $841,392. The insider PAGE GREGORY R bought 1,000 shares worth $176,260. Shares for $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A. $3.22M worth of stock was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 8,153 shares valued at $1.63M was made by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,137 shares to 77,388 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 7,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).