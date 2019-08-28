3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $984,699; As Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) Shares Declined, Holder S&T Bank Cut Holding by $654,066

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 5,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 53,526 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, down from 58,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $105.34. About 25,569 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT USA &; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 15.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 4,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 25,815 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, down from 30,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $154.61. About 72,057 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Kristen Ludgate Senior VP, Human Re; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa has invested 2.82% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Whitnell And Co holds 0.51% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,416 shares. Lockheed Martin Management Company invested 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sather Gp invested 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Tru Co has invested 0.41% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sequoia Advsr Ltd Co holds 5,759 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Com Limited holds 287,457 shares. Heritage Management Corporation reported 47,997 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Winfield Assoc Inc owns 0.83% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,452 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser has invested 0.85% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). South Dakota Inv Council holds 21,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Bank & Trust stated it has 9,782 shares. Perkins Coie Trust reported 2.87% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ally Incorporated stated it has 18,000 shares or 0.71% of all its holdings.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 14.92 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 35,633 shares to 93,894 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,415 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,992 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M gets 5,000 surgical warming lawsuits dismissed – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, NFLX, GVA and EVH: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM EROS BUD RBGLY: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Check Point: The Secure And The Insecure – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EFA, NXPI, CHKP, TEVA: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on March 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – EFA, NXPI, TEVA, CHKP – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Check Point Software: All Done Here, I’ll Take The Check Please – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point Software Technologies Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.89M for 20.57 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 105,332 shares to 551,620 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zagg Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) by 70,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).