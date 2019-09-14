3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Baker Ellis Asset Management Decreased Holding; Citigroup Maintains Position in Beazer Homes Usa (Put) (BZH)

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 2,831 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,309 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, down from 16,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO SAYS EXPECTS FY 2018 GROSS SHARE REPURCHASES WILL BE IN THE RANGE OF $3.0 BLN TO $5.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Put) (BZH) by 1900.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 209,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.95% . The institutional investor held 220,100 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.12 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 608,395 shares traded or 34.26% up from the average. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has declined 8.79% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BZH News: 16/04/2018 – Beazer Homes to Webcast Its Second Quarter Fiscal Results Conference Call on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Beazer Homes 2Q Rev $455.2M; 02/04/2018 – Beazer Homes USA Inc. CDS Widens 29 Bps; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q EPS CONT OPS 36C; 02/05/2018 – BEAZER HOMES 2Q REV. $455.2M, EST. $439.0M; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 05/04/2018 – Beazer Homes Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 23/04/2018 – DJ Beazer Homes USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BZH); 20/03/2018 – Beazer Homes Names Sam Sparks as Senior Vice President – Corporate Development

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold BZH shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 25.69 million shares or 0.93% more from 25.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 0% or 65,504 shares. 111,661 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 9 shares. Charles Schwab Management has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership invested in 31,279 shares. Bogle Inv Mngmt LP De holds 99,316 shares. Cap Investors holds 1.66 million shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 78 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 5,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.03% or 61,812 shares in its portfolio. Whitebox Advisors reported 483,199 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset holds 0.03% or 1.64M shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 5,121 shares stake. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH). Parametric Assoc Ltd has invested 0% in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,999 activity.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $123.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Usa Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 67,900 shares to 19,500 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:CF) by 142,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,000 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

More notable recent Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Beazer Homes -3.3% amid disappointing Q1 revenue – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) on Behalf of Beazer Stockholders and Encourages Beazer Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Beazer Is Not Quite Ready For Prime Time – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018. More interesting news about Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Beazer Homes to offer $350M of senior notes due 2029 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Beazer Homes Announces Pricing of Offering of $350 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $376.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,638 shares to 65,167 shares, valued at $13.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 162,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.