3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Argent Trust Company Has Lowered Stake as Market Value Declined; Shareholder Btim Increased Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Position

Btim Corp increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 8,429 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 471,669 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.60M, up from 463,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $84.65. About 739,261 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 24/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Updated Disaster Response and Recovery Plan Requirements for Insurers; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture 1H FY 2018 Pretax Profit Falls on Acquisition Costs; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 19/04/2018 – Gates Foundation Accelerator – DFS Lab – Announces New Investments for African + Asian Fintech Startups, Bringing Total to $1; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – HAVE SEEN A STRENGTHENING TRADING PERFORMANCE ACROSS FIRST HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR AND THROUGH FEBRUARY INTO MARCH

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 10.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 8,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 73,898 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.81M, down from 82,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $170.71. About 1.23M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold DFS shares while 268 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 262.23 million shares or 2.08% less from 267.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lvm Capital Mi accumulated 1.95% or 110,505 shares. Court Place Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Stanley stated it has 0.24% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Meritage Mngmt holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 60,656 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 18,454 shares. Valicenti Advisory Service holds 41,564 shares or 1.57% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 873 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank invested in 300 shares. Sumitomo Life accumulated 22,665 shares. Cap Advsrs Limited Limited owns 562 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Associated Banc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 132,607 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.12% stake. Wms Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 3,615 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 421 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17,977 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $234.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478,861 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Lc reported 138,592 shares stake. Country Club Comm Na holds 9,627 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northrock Partners Lc has 0.28% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Asset One Ltd has 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fundsmith Llp owns 3.53M shares. Synovus Financial Corporation holds 50,272 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,366 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management reported 51,158 shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. East Coast Asset Management Ltd owns 5,408 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Missouri-based Plancorp Limited Company has invested 0.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.32% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 944,033 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 132,828 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 0.28% or 3,474 shares in its portfolio. Thomas Story & Son Ltd Liability Company invested 3.48% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

