3M Co (MMM) Shareholder Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Boosted Its Holding; Guardian Investment Management Continues to Hold Holding in Bank Amer (BAC)

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51M, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 79.66M shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 05/04/2018 – BOFA FINANCE PRICES OFFERING OF $250M NOTES DUE MAY 2023; 09/04/2018 – Merrill Lynch Expects Tariffs Deal Despite Escalating Rhetoric (Video); 23/03/2018 – Apple is working on a ‘foldable’ iPhone for release in 2020, says Bank of America; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 12/03/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q EPS 62C; 11/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Dividend Value Adds Bank of America, Cuts AbbVie; 15/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.96 PCT IN APRIL VS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS LOAN DEMAND OUTLOOK CLOUDED BY EXTRA INCOME CLIENTS HAVE FROM TAX CUTS

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $121.32M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.53 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive; 24/04/2018 – 3M Now Sees 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-4%; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC) by 650,000 shares to 13.94 million shares, valued at $659.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 300,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Lauder (Estee) Co. (NYSE:EL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1.

