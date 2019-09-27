3M Co (MMM) Share Value Declined While Wade G W & Trimmed Its Stake by $9.65 Million; Rr Advisors Raised Holding in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by $7.72 Million

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 81.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 55,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 12,330 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 68,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $163.83. About 2.65 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 05/03/2018 – CORRECTED: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 198,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 2.76M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.52M, up from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 1.23M shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 26/03/2018 – Targa Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 7 Days; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 07/05/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. to Participate in Investor Conferences; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES SEES YR NET GROWTH CAPEX $2.18B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.56M were reported by Duff And Phelps Investment Management. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 100,869 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 388,100 shares. Starr Co holds 1.36% or 83,057 shares in its portfolio. Heronetta Mgmt Lp owns 35,308 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk owns 210,408 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 0.02% or 23,185 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.03% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Coldstream Cap Management Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Cap Mgmt Ltd, New Jersey-based fund reported 244,104 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 220,190 shares in its portfolio. Miller Howard Invs Inc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 463,712 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Lc owns 74,203 shares. Field And Main Bancshares owns 200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated reported 0% stake.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $851.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp Houston Com (NYSE:GEL) by 148,000 shares to 3.14M shares, valued at $68.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 724,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.00 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,978 were reported by Mcf Advisors Limited Liability. Gladius Capital Lp stated it has 2,464 shares. Amica Mutual Insur has 10,260 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Riggs Asset Managment Co holds 0.01% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Regent Invest Ltd Liability holds 7,264 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Appleton Ptnrs Ma owns 0.29% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 13,713 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP reported 17,722 shares. Penobscot Inv invested 1.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.25% or 28,900 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsrs Limited Co holds 4,067 shares. Northeast has 1.43% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Valley Advisers holds 0.17% or 3,590 shares in its portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Co stated it has 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Norinchukin Bankshares The reported 0.53% stake.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 6,401 shares to 109,429 shares, valued at $13.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 4,059 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

