3M Co (MMM) Share Value Declined While Taurus Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose While Peak Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $484,396

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 1,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 78,358 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.28 million, down from 80,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $174.34. About 3.01 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 30/05/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Event; 22/03/2018 – ENN ENERGY FY REV. 3M YUAN, EST. 43.65B YUAN; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 23/03/2018 – Sweden 3M Stibor at -0.30% by End-18 vs -0.14% Prior (Survey); 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 69,780 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06M, up from 64,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $116.32. About 8.90M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 17/04/2018 – HSBC Argentina Unit Seen as Candidate For Sale: JPMorgan; 05/03/2018 JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 2 (Table); 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Elects New Board Member; 15/03/2018 – Widely-followed JP Morgan analyst Kolanovic says new market highs are coming soon; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK CHIEF DANIEL PINTO SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – JPM’s Ulrich Expects Trade Frictions to Continue (Video); 15/03/2018 – GLOBAL INVESTMENT BANKS: JP MORGAN SAYS MIFID UNBUNDLING COULD REDUCE RESEARCH REVENUE POOL BY ABOUT 30% FOR THE INDUSTRY WITH POTENTIAL DOWNSIDE RISK,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Capital Trust Co stated it has 2.4% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Miller Investment Mgmt Lp accumulated 14,050 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crestwood Advsr Grp Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beech Hill invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Choate Invest holds 0.61% or 102,448 shares in its portfolio. 2,803 are owned by Holt Capital Advisors Limited Liability Dba Holt Capital Partners Limited Partnership. Taylor Asset Mgmt owns 4,400 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 45.93M shares. Granite Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tompkins has invested 1.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 2,977 were accumulated by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.23% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 225,811 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 60,364 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Trustco Bancshares N Y has invested 3.98% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Lenox Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1,835 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. Scher Peter had sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million on Tuesday, January 29. Shares for $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. $194,242 worth of stock was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. The insider Friedman Stacey sold $317,310. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,269 shares to 109,573 shares, valued at $12.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr by 17,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,190 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Council stated it has 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Security Retail Bank Of So Dak holds 0.56% or 2,135 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability has 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 14,181 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc holds 287,427 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 68,260 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 3,304 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Fairfield Bush Com reported 6,966 shares. 7,668 are held by Arrow Fin. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.23% or 76,738 shares. Cypress Lc holds 0.83% or 21,496 shares in its portfolio. Donaldson Capital Limited Liability Com owns 6,026 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cullen Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 2.42% or 295,130 shares. Ally Fincl Incorporated invested in 18,000 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Orrstown Financial Services Inc invested in 1,302 shares. Salem Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 6,775 shares.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 53,115 shares to 181,412 shares, valued at $17.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).