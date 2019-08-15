3M Co (MMM) Share Value Declined While Sva Plumb Wealth Management Decreased Holding by $2.89 Million; Bsw Wealth Partners Increases Position in Grainger W W Com (GWW)

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 44.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 13,948 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 17,222 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58M, down from 31,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.68% or $6.07 during the last trading session, reaching $158.81. About 4.06 million shares traded or 32.93% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: 3M appoints Michael F. Roman as CEO,effective July 1. Current CEO Inge Thulin becomes executive chairman; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc Com (GWW) by 114.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 2,808 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $845,000, up from 1,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $264.35. About 466,501 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 23/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.33 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Invsts Ltd Liability has 335,600 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Cullen Capital Management Ltd Company stated it has 295,130 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants holds 0.05% or 2,152 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.45% or 635,341 shares in its portfolio. Brave Asset Mngmt reported 1.05% stake. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Amica Mutual Insurance has invested 0.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1,019 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Monarch Cap Mgmt has invested 1.95% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). St Johns Invest Comm Ltd Company accumulated 1.06% or 6,617 shares. Bailard Inc has 23,064 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Opus Invest Mngmt Inc owns 1.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 25,500 shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 60,725 shares or 1.06% of their US portfolio. Df Dent And has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Acg Wealth has invested 6.79% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

