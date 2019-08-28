3M Co (MMM) Share Value Declined While Osterweis Capital Management Has Decreased Stake; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Value Declined, Sir Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 4,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 95,080 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.76M, down from 99,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $157.04. About 1.21M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES MICHAEL ROMAN CEO REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – 3M NAMES GAYLE SCHUELLER CHIEF SUSTAINABILITY OFFICER; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 30/04/2018 – 3M: FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW BIOLOGICAL INDICATOR SYSTEM PROVIDING; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 623,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 419,019 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 2.68M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 09/03/2018 – Williams Co’s PE partners in Caiman Energy Il seek to cash out; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CFO JOHN CHANDLER COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Merger Is Expected to Close in the Fall of 2018 Subject to Standard Closing Conditions; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb Bancshares N A Mo invested in 55,067 shares. 116,280 are held by Johnson Counsel Incorporated. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.09% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com owns 92,366 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited has 0.37% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Birmingham Mgmt Inc Al invested in 3.42% or 36,708 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.52% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Shufro Rose And Company Llc reported 40,614 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. B & T Cap Mngmt Dba Alpha Cap Mngmt reported 1.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Synovus Fin reported 45,696 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 5,552 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability holds 12.24% or 160,083 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt reported 126,417 shares. Tompkins Financial Corporation has 18,907 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. 66,259 were accumulated by Lodestar Counsel Ltd Co Il.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 15.16 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (Prn) by 42.63 million shares to 89.42 million shares, valued at $89.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enova Intl Inc by 58,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 523,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na holds 82,026 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 303,011 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Ltd Liability reported 135,364 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moreover, First Interstate Bancorp has 0.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Envestnet Asset reported 407,158 shares. Zacks Inv Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Hollencrest Capital has 1.35% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 357,133 shares. Moreover, Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Co has 0.1% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 45,368 shares. Mercer Advisers owns 1,200 shares. Cap Sarl stated it has 51,820 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Ma stated it has 2.85M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Partners Grp Holding Ag holds 711,458 shares. Westwood Holdings Gru Inc stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. The insider CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought 10,000 shares worth $239,300. Shares for $94,400 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. 10,000 shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D, worth $232,396.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 192,598 shares to 287,800 shares, valued at $43.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 1.20M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.31M shares, and has risen its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA).