3M Co (MMM) Share Value Declined While Evermay Wealth Management Cut Position by $328,527; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holder Opus Point Partners Management Has Increased Stake

Opus Point Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 64.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Point Partners Management Llc bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 5,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $813,000, up from 3,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Point Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $72.98. About 628,093 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE EXPAND PACT TO INCL MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Intends to Complete a Rolling NDA Submission for Golodirsen by Yr-end 2018; 05/04/2018 – SIX ORGANIZATIONS ASK HHS TO LOWER ETEPLIRSEN DRUG PRICE; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PLAN TO SUBMIT A NDA (NDA) FOR ACC; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta to seek FDA approval for its second Duchenne’s drug by year’s end

Evermay Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evermay Wealth Management Llc sold 1,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2,750 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $477,000, down from 4,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evermay Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $163.77. About 694,141 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M: Inge Thulin Appointed 3M Executive Chmn; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 08/03/2018 – Minnesota AG: Summary of 3M Settlement; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.20-$10.70; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 11/04/2018 – The Sky’s the Limit in 3M Disruptive Design Challenge; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Avoro Cap Limited Liability Co holds 7.35% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 1.40M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 94,086 shares in its portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Co has 50,466 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Sit Invest Associates owns 28,365 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt Lp, California-based fund reported 546,786 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 3,934 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 10,071 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 3,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 23,354 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Ltd. Opus Point Ptnrs Mgmt Lc accumulated 5,353 shares. Art Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Van Eck Associate Corp has 96,440 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 494,628 are held by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Blackrock Inc accumulated 3.92 million shares. Apis Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 8,500 shares or 1.93% of all its holdings.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $2.99 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Barry Richard, worth $437,455 on Thursday, September 12. BONNEY MICHAEL W also bought $173,480 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Monday, September 9. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $219,950 was made by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN on Thursday, September 5.

Evermay Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $343.58 million and $360.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 24,485 shares to 703,279 shares, valued at $35.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwest Invest Counselors Lc has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Campbell Newman Asset Inc reported 2,300 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 0.21% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tiemann Invest Advisors Limited invested 0.51% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Regions has 0.47% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 137,976 shares. 13,129 are held by Paloma Mngmt Company. Shelter Mutual Ins Com invested in 1.37% or 27,640 shares. Mngmt Lc has 0.08% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 7,626 shares. Glenmede Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 571,235 shares. Grassi Mgmt invested in 38,600 shares. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability has invested 1.69% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Nordea Investment Mgmt has invested 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). M&R Cap invested 0.16% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Creative Planning owns 118,411 shares.