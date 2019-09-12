3M Co (MMM) Share Price Declined While Sfe Investment Counsel Lowered Stake; Mercadolibre Com Stk (MELI) Holder Jackson Square Partners Decreased Its Holding by $23.97 Million

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 76.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 7,357 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 2,205 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, down from 9,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $170.95. About 1.38M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 03/05/2018 – 3M’s New Single-Patient Stethoscope Fills lmmense Auscultation Quality Gap for Clinicians Treating Patients in lsolation; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc Com Stk (MELI) by 21.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 39,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 143,734 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.93M, down from 182,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $8.51 during the last trading session, reaching $569.39. About 216,572 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $1.02M for 7117.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.69 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

