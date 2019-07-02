3M Co (MMM) Share Price Declined While S&T Bank Has Cut Its Position; Waters (WAT) Market Valuation Declined While Argyle Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $640,050

S&T Bank decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 1,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,959 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, down from 18,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $173.82. About 1.14M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Added More Than 3M Subscribers Over Past 4 Qtrs in Mexico; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT DISSLOVES SHARE STAKE IN 3M – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 15/05/2018 – 3M Co Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 24/05/2018 – Malaysia 3M Interbank Yield at 3.70% by End-2Q18 (Survey)

Argyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyle Capital Management Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,425 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 16,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $216.97. About 371,590 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President; 24/04/2018 – WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 29/05/2018 – Waters DART QDa System with LivelD Software lnstantly Assesses Food Quality and Authenticity; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: WATERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.59, EST. $1.55; 25/05/2018 – MISC-UNIT GETS CHARTER CONTRACT TO OWN, OPERATE 4 SPECIALIST DP2 SUEZMAX SIZE SHUTTLE TANKERS FROM PETROBRAS TO OPERATE IN INTERNATIONAL,BRAZIL WATERS; 20/05/2018 – Lacy Selig, Chase Waters

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 46,183 shares to 639,643 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL) by 122,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 607,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,649 shares. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Company invested in 213,666 shares. Wendell David Associates Inc holds 10,839 shares. Paragon Cap Management Ltd, a Colorado-based fund reported 5,744 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech stated it has 0.64% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 1,363 were accumulated by Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management. 1.16 million were accumulated by Findlay Park Partners Llp. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Arrow Financial Corporation reported 0.37% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Grassi Inv Management has invested 1.29% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). 2,695 are held by Altavista Wealth Management. Wealthquest has 3,643 shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has 0.09% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Smithbridge Asset Mngmt Inc De has invested 1.54% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 21.30 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. $1.19 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T. Vale Michael G. had sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77 million on Thursday, February 7. $1.87M worth of stock was sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. Another trade for 13,290 shares valued at $2.66M was sold by THULIN INGE G. $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bushman Julie L. 4,681 shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C, worth $942,450.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Capital Management Inc invested in 61,952 shares. Parsec Finance Mgmt Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 5,095 shares. Tudor Et Al owns 14,673 shares. Invest House Ltd Liability Co accumulated 26,391 shares or 0.72% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 0.02% or 625 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Zacks Invest Mgmt accumulated 18,863 shares. Brinker Cap invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Renaissance Technologies Lc holds 0.13% or 584,725 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Millennium Mngmt Limited Co invested in 127,016 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 2.11% or 203,097 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan owns 47,276 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 6,609 are owned by Kbc Grp Nv. Cibc Asset holds 0.01% or 7,075 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.88 million activity. Kim Francis also sold $206,694 worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Friday, January 25. REED JOANN A had sold 708 shares worth $133,564. BEAUDOUIN MARK T sold $6.28M worth of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) on Friday, January 25. Rae Elizabeth B sold 10,800 shares worth $2.51 million. $4.60M worth of stock was sold by Harrington Michael C on Wednesday, January 30. The insider King Ian sold $5.25M.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.11 earnings per share, up 8.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.95 per share. WAT’s profit will be $146.59M for 25.71 P/E if the $2.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.88% EPS growth.

