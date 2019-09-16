3M Co (MMM) Share Price Declined While Ronna Sue Cohen Lowered by $461.25 Million Its Holding; New England Investment & Retirement Group Increases Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 117.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 2,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,828 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $934,000, up from 1,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $234.43. About 2.82 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Ronna Sue Cohen decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 99.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen sold 2.67 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 19,294 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, down from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $169.67. About 2.27 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated; 24/04/2018 – 3M Narrows 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.55; 21/03/2018 – ASPIRE GLOBAL PLC ASPIRE.ST – BOND LOAN HAS A 3-YEAR TENOR WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE OF EURIBOR 3M + 7.0 PERCENT AND A EURIBOR FLOOR OF ZERO; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Has Served as Oper Chief, Executive Vice Pres Since July; 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Holdings Group Incorporated Inc owns 2,251 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 7,141 are held by Fairfield Bush. Park Oh stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Burt Wealth Advsr holds 3,304 shares. Pitcairn Com reported 0.11% stake. Iberiabank Corp reported 9,433 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Company owns 3,700 shares. Stonebridge Ltd Llc holds 0.49% or 15,747 shares. 68,500 are owned by Raymond James Na. 260,375 were accumulated by Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,370 shares. Burns J W And New York invested 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Whitnell & invested in 6,418 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 479,142 shares. Atlas Browninc has 6,303 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.57 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.